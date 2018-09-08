Red Flag Warning For Stanislaus National Forest

Donnell Fire in Stanislaus National Forest Enlarge

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the Stanislaus National Forest, which is in effect from 11 AM Friday to 11 PM Saturday.

Winds will increase through Saturday evening as a low pressure system passes through Northern California.

Local northwest ridgetop wind gusts of twenty-five to thirty-five mph will be possible, particularly during the afternoons and early evenings over higher elevations. These winds when coupled with low humidity levels will bring critical fire weather conditions. Highest threat areas include the Donnell fire and over exposed ridges on Friday.

Afternoon minimum humidities of ten to twenty percent are expected with overnight humidity recoveries as low as thirty-five to forty percent.

The Donnell fire is spreading south along Highway 108 and the Pacific Coast Trail. Any new fires will spread rapidly.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Alert issued by the Mariposa County Air Pollution Control District and the Tuolumne County Air Pollution Control District remains in effect as the smoke levels continue to reach well into the hazardous range.

Exposure to particle pollution can cause serious health problems, aggravate lung disease, cause asthma attacks and acute bronchitis, and increase risk of respiratory infections.

Residents are advised to use caution as conditions warrant.

People with heart or lung diseases should follow their doctors advice for dealing with episodes of unhealthy air quality.

Older adults and children should avoid prolonged exposure, strenuous activities or heavy exertion, as conditions dictate.

This Air Quality Alert will remain in effect until at least the Ferguson Fire is extinguished.

Written by Mark Truppner. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com.