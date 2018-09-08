Update: Vegetation Fire In Tuolumne County Extinguished

CAL Fire Helicopter Enlarge

Update at 2:45 p.m.: CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore tells Clarke Broadcasting that when ground crews arrived on the scene the flames had already been put out by individuals on the property. Kilgore relays it was contained at a small spot fire. Further details on the fire are below.

Original post at 2:30 p.m.: Jamestown, CA — Columbia aircraft and ground crews are headed to a report of a vegetation fire in the Jamestown area. CAL Fire relays that the flames were reported in the 10600 block of Algerine Road near Jacksonville Road. There is no word on the fire’s size or flame’s rate of spread or whether any structures are threatened. We will bring you more details as soon as they come into the newsroom.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Fire information is located under the “Community” tab or keyword: fire

Local Burn Day information is here. If you see breaking news send us a photo at news@clarkebroadcasting.com.