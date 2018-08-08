Crash And Fire In Tuolumne County

CHP Sonora Enlarge

Jamestown, CA — Emergency crews are heading to a crash at the Montezuma Junction in the Jamestown area of Tuolumne County.

The wreck is on Highway 49/108. The CHP relays that a vehicle is on fire and one person is trapped inside. Additionally, the flames have spread to grass in a nearby field so aircraft and fire crews have been called to the scene. There is no word on the fire’s size or injuries. We’ll bring you more details as soon as they come into the newsroom.

