Update: Vegetation Fire And Possible Explosion In Calaveras County

07/25/2018 10:55 am PST
Tracey Petersen , MML News Reporter

Update at 10:55 a.m.: Aircraft and incoming resources have been called off the scene as the fire has been contained to just an outbuilding and did not spread to vegetation, according to CAL Fire spokesperson Lindy Shoff. She adds that it is unclear if there was actually an explosion as investigators are on the scene working to determine a cause. Crews will remain on the scene mopping up for the next couple of hours.

Original post at 10:30 a.m.: Calaveras County, CA — All Columbia aircraft and ground crews are heading to a report of a vegetation fire in Calaveras County.

CAL Fire spokesperson Lindy Shoff tells Clarke Broadcasting that there was also a report of an explosion. However she did not have any further details regarding the blast. The flames broke out on the 6300 block of Riata Way near Romel Street, between Angels Camp and San Andreas. We will bring you more details as soon as they come into the news center.

6300 Riata Way near Romel Street

6300 Riata Way near Romel Street 38.116064, -120.684239 (Directions)
