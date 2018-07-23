Update: Air Quality Alert And Heat Advisory Issued

The Mariposa County and Tuolumne Air Pollution Control Districts have issued an Air Quality Alert for Mariposa and Tuolumne Counties.

The Air Quality Alert remains in effect until the fire is extinguished.

Exposure to particle pollution can cause serious health problems, aggravate lung disease, cause asthma attacks and acute bronchitis, and increase risk of respiratory infections.

Residents are advised to use caution as conditions warrant.

People with heart or lung diseases should follow their doctors advice for dealing with episodes of unhealthy air quality.

Older adults and children should avoid prolonged exposure, strenuous activities or heavy exertion, as conditions dictate.

Additionally, a Heat Advisory is in effect for the Mother Lode and the Northern San Joaquin Valley from noon Tuesday to 11 PM Thursday.

Daytime highs will range from the upper nineties to around one hundred degrees. Overnight lows are only expected to drop down into the mid 70s to near 80 for some of the warmest locations

Long outdoor exposure may increase chances for heat related illness for sensitive groups such as children or the elderly.

A Heat Advisory means that a prolonged period of hot temperatures is expected and will create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions, if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 9 1 1.

The Flash Flood Warning that had been issued for southeast Tuolumne County expired Sunday night at 5:15 PM.

