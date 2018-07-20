Update: Power Outage In Calaveras County

Copperopolis outage Enlarge

Update at 3:45 p.m.: PG&E reports the power has been restored to all 41 customers without electricity near Lake Tulloch along Thomson Lane and Lakeview Road, off O’Byrnes Ferry Road in the Copperopolis area. No cause for the outage was posted by the utility.

Original post at 2:55: Copperopolis, CA — There is a power outage in the Copperopolis area of Calaveras County.

PG&E reports that 41 customers near Lake Tulloch along Thomson Lane and Lakeview Road, off O’Byrnes Ferry Road have been without electricity since just before 10 a.m. The utility has a crew at the outage scene assessing the situation, but have not yet determined a cause. The posted restoration time is aroud 4 p.m.

Written by Tracey Petersen.