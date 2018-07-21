VanderWiel Sets Vision For Sonora Police Department

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature the newly appointed Police Chief for the City of Sonora.
Chief Turu VanderWiel will talk about recent changes he’s made to the department and his vision moving forward. He will also speak about crime trends, law enforcement challenges following the state’s legalization of recreational marijuana, how the new city budget impacts his department and the benefits of city’s recent action to maintain a school resource officer.
VanderWiel is a Sonora High graduate who later went on to serve in the military, joined the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office and then the Sonora Police Department. He was the Lt. (second in command) to former Police Chief Mark Stinson.