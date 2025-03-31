Winter Storm Warning Through Tuesday Night

Snowing on Highway 88 (archive photo) View Photo

The Winter Storm Warning that has been issued for both the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada and Yosemite National Park, above the valley floor, will remain in effect until 11 PM Tuesday.

Heavy snow is forecast above 3,500 feet.

The heaviest snowfall is expected today, with snowfall rates of up to two inches an hour. The snow levels are around 5,000 to 6,500 feet this morning. That will lower to around 4,000 to 5,000 feet by mid day, then down to 3,000 to 4,000 feet by late this evening and early Tuesday.

Snowfall accumulations of one inch to half-a-foot is possible down to 3,000 feet. Half-a-foot to one foot of snow is likely between 3,000 to 3,500 feet. The total snow accumulations above the 3,500 foot elevation, will range from one to five feet. The higher you go, the more the snow.

The winds could gust as high as fifty-five to seventy mph. Strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Persons should delay travel if possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility, due to widespread blowing snow. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. Items should include an extra flashlight, food, and water.