March Will End With A Strong Storm

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada, from Sunday evening through Tuesday evening.

Heavy snow is forecast above the 4,000 foot elevation.

The heaviest snowfall is expected on Monday, with snowfall rates up to two inches an hour.

The snow levels will fall to around 3,000 feet by early Tuesday.

Light snow accumulations of one to four inches are possible down to 3,000 feet. Up to a foot of snow is likely between 3,000 to 4,000 feet. The total snow accumulations above the 4,000 foot elevation, will range from one to four feet. The higher you go, the more the snow.

Winds may gust as high as fifty-five mph. Such strong winds could cause tree damage.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Persons should delay travel if possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded.