Precipitation Returns Today

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the west slope of the northern Sierra Nevada, from 11 AM this morning until 5 PM Friday.

Periods of moderate snow is forecast above 5,500 feet.

Total snow accumulations above the 5,5000 foot elevation, will range from six inches to eleven inches.

Chain controls and travel delays will be possible. Plan and be prepared for slippery road conditions. Slow down and use caution while driving. The hazardous conditions could make travel difficult with delays and chain controls.

As of this morning, there were no restrictions up to the winter closure gate at Snow Park on Highway 108. There are also no restrictions up to the winter closure gate at the west end of Lake Alpine on Highway 4. Additionally, there are no restrictions up to the winter closure gate at Crane Flat inside of Yosemite National Park on Highway 120. Finally, there are no restrictions on Highway 88 Carson Pass.