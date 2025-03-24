AG Bonta Gives Advice After Genetics Company Files For Bankruptcy

California AG Rob Bonta View Photo

Sacramento, CA — California Attorney General Rob Bonta is recommending California residents who have submitted their DNA to the California-based company 23andMe to consider invoking their state right to privacy and request that the company, which is facing bankruptcy, delete their genetic information.

23andMe went public in 2021, and it analyzes saliva samples and provides personalized genetic, health and ancestry reports in return. It is unclear what would happen to the DNA samples of the 15 million customers if the company permanently shuts down. Bonta reminds residents that they have a right to request the company delete their genetic information under the state’s Genetic Information Privacy Act and California Consumer Protection Act.

He adds, “California has robust privacy laws that allow consumers to take control and request that a company delete their genetic data.”

Per AG Bonta, To Delete Genetic Data from 23andMe:

Consumers can delete their account and personal information by taking the following steps: Log into your 23andMe account on their website. Go to the “Settings” section of your profile. Scroll to a section labeled “23andMe Data” at the bottom of the page. Click “View” next to “23andMe Data” Download your data: If you want a copy of your genetic data for personal storage, choose the option to download it to your device before proceeding. Scroll to the “Delete Data” section. Click “Permanently Delete Data.” Confirm your request: You’ll receive an email from 23andMe; follow the link in the email to confirm your deletion request.

To Destroy Your 23andMe Test Sample:

If you previously opted to have your saliva sample and DNA stored by 23andMe, but want to change that preference, you can do so from your account settings page, under “Preferences.”

To Revoke Permission for Your Genetic Data to be Used for Research:

If you previously consented to 23andMe and third-party researchers to use your genetic data and sample for research, you may withdraw consent from the account settings page, under “Research and Product Consents.”

Under GIPA, California consumers can delete their account and genetic data and have their biological sample destroyed. In addition, GIPA permits California consumers to revoke consent that they provided a genetic testing company to collect, use, and disclose genetic data and to store biological samples after the initial testing has been completed. The CCPA also vests California consumers with the right to delete personal information, which includes genetic data, from businesses that collect personal information from the consumer.