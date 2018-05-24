Sonora Certified Farmers Market Every Saturday

Vegetable stall on farmers market, shallow depth-of-field. Enlarge

With sunshine, warm temperatures and the calendar reading May, the Sonora Certified Farmers Market has returned and runs each Saturday morning through October 20th.

Becky Howard, the new City of Sonora Farmer’s Market Supervisor, was Thursday’s “KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

Howard said that the hours for the Sonora Certified Farmers market is every Saturday morning from 7:30 – 11:30 AM.

For the consumer, the term “certified” means that the farmer is selling his or her food directly to those attending the market. If a market isn’t certified, it could mean that the seller bought the food from a farmer for resale. The purchaser isn’t necessarily assured of the foods origin.

Craft booths can also be found at the Farmers Market. Howard said that the City requires that all crafts sold, are made directly by those who are doing the selling.

The Farmer’s Market is located on Theall and Stewart Street in Downtown Sonora.

Howard reminds the public that no one is allowed to bring pets, which includes everything from dogs to birds. That rule is per the Health Department. Since dogs and other animals were popular in the past, Howard asks the public to please adhere to the new rule. Alcohol is also not allowed.

Information regarding the City of Sonora’s Certified Farmer’s Market can be found at (209) 532-7725.

