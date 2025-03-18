Update: Tornado Warning Ends For Tuolumne County

Update 5:25PM: The Tornado Warning has been updated for Southern Tuolumne County to extend it until 5:45 PM and includes Western Mariposa County, Southwestern Tuolumne County, and North central Merced.

The National Weather Service Update:

At 5:10 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles northeast of Delhi, or 11 miles east of Turlock, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Tornado.

SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

* This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of western Mariposa, southwestern Tuolumne and north central Merced Counties.

Original: Tuolumne, CA — At 4:48 PM the National Weather Service reports the severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Hickman, or 8 miles northeast of Turlock, moving east at 20 mph. The tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southern Tuolumne and east central Stanislaus Counties, including the town of Denair.

The tornado warning covers Southern Tuolumne County and East central Stanislaus County until 5:30 PM. The image is from our webcam looking Southwest over Downtown Sonora.

Below is the report:

The National Weather Service in Sacramento has issued a

* Tornado Warning for…

Southern Tuolumne County in northern California…

East central Stanislaus County in central California…

* Until 5:30 PM PDT.

* At 4:48 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Hickman, or 8 miles northeast of Turlock, moving east at 20 mph.

This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southern Tuolumne and east central Stanislaus Counties, including the following locations… Denair.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.