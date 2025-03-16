Shivering Shamrocks: A Saint Patrick’s Day Storm

Murphys Irish Day Parade View Photo

A Wind Advisory issued for the Mother Lode, will continue through 11 PM tonight.

The peak winds will occur during the morning and afternoon hours.

South winds from twenty to thirty mph are likely, with gusts ranging from forty to fifty mph.

Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Winds this strong can also make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada, from 5 PM this afternoon until 11 PM Monday (St. Patrick’s Day). Additionally, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Yosemite National Park (above the Valley floor), from 11 PM tonight until 11 PM Monday.

Heavy snow is forecast above 4,500 feet.

Tonight’s snow is likely to begin at elevations above 6,000 feet, before lowering to around 4,500 to 5,000 feet by Monday afternoon.

The heaviest snow is expected early Monday morning, with snowfall rates of up to two to three inches per hour at times.

The total snow accumulations above the 4,500 foot elevation, will range between half-a-foot to three feet. The higher you go, the more the snow.

Winds gusting as high as fifty-five to seventy mph. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. In fact, persons should delay travel if possible as travel in the upper elevations could be very difficult to impossible. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded.