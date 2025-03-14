The Winter Storm Continues Today

Snow Along Twain Harte Grade (File Photo) View Photo

A Wind Advisory issued by the National Weather Service for the northern San Joaquin Valley, will continue through 5 PM this afternoon.

The strongest winds are expected through the early afternoon.

South winds of fifteen to twenty-five mph are likely with possible gusts up to forty-five mph.

Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Winds this strong can also make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

The Winter Storm Warning, currently in effect for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada, will continue until 11 PM tonight. Additionally, the Winter Storm Warning issued for Yosemite National Park and the Winter Weather Advisory issued for the lower Sierra Nevada of Mariposa County, will continue through 5 AM Saturday.

Heavy snow is forecast. The heaviest snowfall is likely through this afternoon.

Four to ten inches of snow accumulation is likely between 2,000 to 4,000 feet. Additional snow accumulations above the 4,000 foot elevation, will range from half-a-foot to two feet. The higher you go, the more the snow.

Winds may gust as high as forty to sixty mph. Such strong winds could cause tree damage.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible at times.

The hazardous conditions may impact the morning and evening commutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling.