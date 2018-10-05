Hundreds Attend Rick Restivo Memorial Band Review

Sonora, CA — Bands from elementary and high schools across Tuolumne County played to an enthusiastic crowd at Dunlavy Field Wednesday evening.

The band review, last year formally renamed in honor of the late teacher Rick Restivo, is a popular tradition leading up to the Mother Lode Roundup. It concluded with a joint performance by the Sonora High Golden Regiment Band and the Summerville Orange Crush Band.

The next roundup activity is the Calcutta, coming up this evening (Thursday) at 6pm at the sheriff’s posse grounds on Rawhide Road in Jamestown.

Local teams competing in the calf scramble will be paraded around the room and those in attendance can bid on who they feel will be the top winner. Whoever picks the top team will receive a share of the money raised, with other proceeds going to the posse’s scholarship program.

