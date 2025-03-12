Winter Storms Will Continue Through Friday

PG&E crews in Arnold (File Photo) View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the Mother Lode and the northern San Joaquin Valley, until 11 PM tonight.

South winds of fifteen to twenty-five mph will continue, with gusts up to fifty mph.

The strongest winds will occur through this afternoon.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Gusty winds will also blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few isolated power outages may result.

Additionally, a Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada and Yosemite National Park, until 11 PM Thursday. A Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect for the lower Sierra Nevada of Mariposa County, through 11 PM Thursday.

Heavy snow continues above 4,000 feet.

The heaviest snowfall is expected through this evening, with snowfall rates of three to four inches per hour at times.

The total snow accumulations from the 3,000 to 4,000 foot elevation, will likely range from half-a-foot to one foot. The total snow accumulations above the 4,000 foot elevation, will range from one to four feet. The higher you go, the more the snow.

The winds will continue to gust as high as forty to seventy mph. Such strong winds may cause extensive tree damage.

The hazardous conditions will probably impact each of the commutes through Friday evening.

Very difficult to impossible travel conditions are anticipated from travel delays, chain controls, road closures, and low visibility due to the combination of expected wind and heavy snow. If you must travel, slow down and use caution, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Finally, a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada from 11 PM Thursday until Friday evening.

Heavy snow is forecast.

The total snow accumulations above the 3,000 foot elevation, will range from half-a-foot to one foot.

The winds could gust as high as fifty-five mph.