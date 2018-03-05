Update: Motorcycle Crash In Calaveras County

CHP San Andreas logo Enlarge

Update at 5:35 p.m.: The CHP reports the roadway has reopened to traffic.

Original post at 4:36 p.m.: Copperopolis, CA — Emergency crews are on the scene of a motorcycle crash that has traffic halted on O’Byrnes Ferry Road in the Copperopolis area.

The wreck happened at the intersection of Copper Cover Drive just after 4 p.m. The rider was flown from the scene suffering major injuries, according to the CHP. Officers are turning traffic around in both directions. The CHP hopes to have one lane open shortly as tow crews are working to remove the wreckage and debris. We will bring you further details as soon as they come into the newsroom.

loading map - please wait...

Map could not be loaded - please enable Javascript!

→ more information

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For other traffic information provided by CalTrans traffic reports for Highway’s 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 and other Highways around the Mother Lode including Stockton and Valley Springs click on the "Traffic" tab or keyword: traffic