Update: Motorcycle Crash In Calaveras County

05/03/2018 5:36 pm PST
Tracey Petersen, MML News Reporter

Update at 5:35 p.m.: The CHP reports the roadway has reopened to traffic.

Original post at 4:36 p.m.: Copperopolis, CA — Emergency crews are on the scene of a motorcycle crash that has traffic halted on O’Byrnes Ferry Road in the Copperopolis area.

The wreck happened at the intersection of Copper Cover Drive just after 4 p.m. The rider was flown from the scene suffering major injuries, according to the CHP. Officers are turning traffic around in both directions. The CHP hopes to have one lane open shortly as tow crews are working to remove the wreckage and debris. We will bring you further details as soon as they come into the newsroom.

