Strong Winds Will Usher In Winter Storm

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the Mother Lode and the northern San Joaquin Valley, from 8 PM tonight through 11 PM Wednesday.

South winds of fifteen to twenty-five mph are likely, with gusts ranging from forty-five to fifty-five mph.

Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few isolated power outages may result.

The strongest winds will be across the foothills on Wednesday, from late morning through the early afternoon.

Additionally, a Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada and Yosemite National Park, from 11 PM tonight until 11 PM Thursday. A Winter Weather Advisory has been also issued for the lower Sierra Nevada of Mariposa County, also from 11 PM tonight until 11 PM Thursday.

Heavy snow is forecast above 4,000 feet.

The heaviest snowfall is expected through Wednesday evening, with snowfall rates of three to four inches per hour at times.

The total snow accumulations from the 3,000 to 4,000 foot elevation, will likely range from half-a-foot to one foot. The total snow accumulations above the 4,000 foot elevation, will range from one to four feet. The higher you go, the more the snow.

The winds could gust as high as forty to sixty-five mph. Such strong winds may cause tree damage.

The hazardous conditions will probably impact the Wednesday and Thursday commutes.

Very difficult to impossible travel conditions are anticipated from travel delays, chain controls, road closures, and low visibility due to the combination of expected wind and heavy snow. If you must travel, slow down and use caution, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.