Potatoes for St. Patrick’s Day

Sweet potatoes growing at Chinese Camp El student garden View Photo

What can be more Irish than the potato? Along with the shamrock, they are the first thing that comes to mind when we think of Ireland. But are they really Irish? Actually, no.

The Incas of ancient Peru were the first people to cultivate the potato 8,000 years BCE. It is thought that the word potato comes from the Quechua word, “papa,” and the Indian word, “batata”. The Incas revered potatoes so much that they buried them with their dead.

In 1532 Spanish conquistadors brought potatoes on ships returning to Europe; the potatoes, being rich in vitamin C, prevented scurvy. Potato crops flourished in the European climate. In 1589 Sir Walter Raleigh introduced them to Ireland by planting them on 40,000 acres of land near County Cork.

Potatoes are so rich in nutrients that they sustained the population of Ireland for over 300 years, until a blight swept through Europe and wiped out most of the potato crops in 1840. The blight (fungus) attacked both leaves and tubers and the crops failed for five years in a row.

One million people died of famine and another million emigrated to the United States and Canada.

Potatoes contain more potassium than a banana and are a good source of vitamin B6, C and magnesium. They are fat and cholesterol-free and contain fiber and iron. The potato is from the nightshade family—similar to tomatoes—and only the fruit is edible. The leaves, like the leaves of the tomato plant, contain the toxin solanine and are not fit to eat. Potatoes that have been stored improperly (exposed to light) produce glycoalkaloids, green skins that are detrimental to human health.

Potatoes are easy to grow and should be planted in early spring, when the soil temperature reaches 45F. There are five phases of growth. First sprouts appear; next photosynthesis begins; the plant then develops stolons (a horizontal branch at the base of the plant) on the surface of the soil. On these stolons the tubers develop as swellings. Formation of tubers stops when the temperature reaches 81F.

Plant potatoes in trenches 6-8 inches deep. Trenches should be spaced 12-15 inches apart. Plant each piece of potato with the cut side down and the eyes pointing up. Fill in the trenches with only 4 inches of soil. As the plants grow, continue filling in the soil.

Keep potato vines well-watered (1-2 inches per week) throughout the growing period, especially during flowering and immediately after. When the plant finishes flowering and the leaves turn yellow, you should discontinue watering. This will cure the potatoes for the harvest.

Harvest potatoes two to three weeks after they have finished dying back. Let them lie in the field unwashed for 3 or 4 days, to allow the skins to toughen so they will store better. Store in a dark, cool (35-40 degrees F), well-ventilated place.

Although the potato isn’t really Irish, it has become Irish by association. So, this St. Patrick’s Day, make sure you include potatoes in your menu. Happy St. Patrick’s Day. Erin Go Bragh! (which means Ireland forever – Éirinn go Brách in Irish).

Francie McGowan is a former University of California Cooperative Extension Master Gardener of Tuolumne County.