Major Storm Arrives This Week

A Worker at Dodge Ridge (file photo) View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada, Yosemite National Park and the lower Sierra Nevada of Mariposa County, from Tuesday evening through Thursday evening.

Heavy snow is forecast above 4,000 feet.

The heaviest snowfall is expected through Wednesday evening.

The total snow accumulations above the 4,000 foot elevation, will range from one to four feet. The higher you go, the more the snow.

Winds could gust as high as fifty-five to sixty-five mph. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible with travel delays, chain controls, and road closures possible. Low visibility, due to the combination of wind and heavy snow, is expected.

Monitor myMotherLode.com for the latest forecasts and updates on this situation.

Currently, there are no restrictions up to the closure gates on Highways 108, 4, or 120. Highway 88 (Carson Pass) is open with no restrictions.