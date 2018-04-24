Update: HWY 4 Reopened After Crash

CHP San Andreas logo Enlarge

Update at 5:30 p.m.: The CHP reports that Highway 4 has reopened and traffic is moving smoothly once again. Further details on the solo-vehicle crash is below.

Update at 5 p.m.: The CHP reports minor injuries in the solo-vehicle crash and that the roadway could be closed for 30 minutes as tow crews work to clear the wreckage.

Original post at 4:45 p.m.: Angels Camp, CA — Emergency crews are on the scene of a single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 4 near Angles Camp that has blocked both lanes of traffic.

The wreck happened around 4:22 p.m. near Pool Station Road in Calaveras County. CHP Officers are on scene redirecting traffic, but it is backed up. There is no word on any injuries at this time. We will bring you more details as soon as they come into the newsroom.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For other traffic information provided by CalTrans traffic reports for Highway’s 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 and other Highways around the Mother Lode including Stockton and Valley Springs click on the "Traffic" tab or keyword: traffic