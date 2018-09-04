Quantcast
Traffic Alert help information
Sunny
48.2 ° F
Full Weather

Calaveras County Sheriff’s Investigation Closes Highway 26

Calaveras County Sheriff's Office
Photo Icon Enlarge
04/09/2018 7:18 am PST
BJ Hansen, MML News Director

Mokelumne Hill, CA — The CHP reports that a stretch of Highway 26 in Calaveras County is closed until around 2pm today.

CHP Spokesperson Toby Butzler reports that the closure, between the communities of Mokelumne Hill and Paloma, is due to an investigation being carried out by the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office. No additional information is immediately available. You will need to avoid that stretch of Highway 26 as no vehicles are being allowed to go through. We’ll pass along additional information when it becomes available.

Get directionsOpen standalone map in fullscreen modeExport as GeoJSONExport as GeoRSSExport as ARML for Wikitude Augmented-Reality browser
Highway 26 between Mokelumne Hill and Paloma

loading map - please wait...

Highway 26 between Mokelumne Hill and Paloma 38.278229, -120.731888 Mokelumne Hill, CA, USA (Directions)
  • Local News
  • US News
  • Weather
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Fire Info
© Copyright 2000-2018 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.