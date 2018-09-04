Calaveras County Sheriff’s Investigation Closes Highway 26

Mokelumne Hill, CA — The CHP reports that a stretch of Highway 26 in Calaveras County is closed until around 2pm today.
CHP Spokesperson Toby Butzler reports that the closure, between the communities of Mokelumne Hill and Paloma, is due to an investigation being carried out by the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office. No additional information is immediately available. You will need to avoid that stretch of Highway 26 as no vehicles are being allowed to go through. We’ll pass along additional information when it becomes available.