Second Round Of Mountain Snow Arrives Tomorrow

Snow in Yosemite View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Yosemite National Park (above the valley floor), from 4 AM Wednesday to 4 PM Thursday. Additionally, a Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada, from 4 AM Wednesday to 4 PM Thursday.

Heavy snow is forecast for elevations above 5,000 feet.

The total snow accumulations above the 5,000 foot elevation, will range between three inches to sixteen inches.

Winds may gust as high as forty-five mph. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick, slippery and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult to impossible with chain controls and travel delays.

Persons should delay all travel if possible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. If travel is absolutely necessary, slow down, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room between you and the motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is winterized and in good working order.