Update: Rollover Crash Near Tuttletown

CHP Sonora Enlarge

Update at 11:55am: The CHP updates that no injuries have resulted from the rollover crash. A tow truck is responding to the scene. Traffic is moving along Highway 49

Original story posted at 11:30am: Tuolumne County, CA — There is a rollover vehicle accident reported on Highway 49 near Tuttletown Road in Tuolumne County.

The CHP reports that an ambulance has been requested so travel with caution in the area and be prepared for activity. The vehicle is reportedly off the roadway.

