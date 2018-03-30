Update: Structure Fire In Tuolumne County Extinguished

Cal Fire Truck Enlarge

Update at 3:30 p.m.: The CHP reports the fire was in a garage on the 18360 block of Highway 108 near Humbug Street in Jamestown. It was in the area of the former Grocery Depot and the Frosty restaurant. CAL Fire notes that people were using a hose to put out the flames when firefighters arrived. The flames put out quickly and none spread to any nearby vegetation.

Original post at 3:10 p.m.: Jamestown, CA — Firefighters are heading to a structure fire in Tuolumne County.

The CHP details that the caller indicated that a garage was on fire in the 18360 block of Highway 108 near Humbug Street in Jamestown. It is in the area of the former Grocery Depot and the Frosty restaurant. There is no word on whether the flames have spread to any vegetation. We will bring you more details as soon as they come into the news center.

