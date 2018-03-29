Update: Crash Closes HWY 108 In Tuolumne County

CHP Sonora Enlarge

Update at 1:40pm: Travelers are getting by on Highway 108 near Sugarpine Road following a two-vehicle, head-on collision that had both lanes temporarily blocked.

Original Post at 12:50pm: Sugar Pine, CA — A crash on Highway 108 in the Sugar Pine area has shut down the roadway.

The CHP reports that an SUV and a car hit head-on near Sugarpine Road and the wreckage is blocking both lanes of travel. Officers are diverting traffic in both directions along Leisure Drive and Middle Camp Sugarpine Road. The CHP is asking motorists in the area to use caution and slow down or avoid the area. Emergency responders have reported two persons injured one with moderate and another with minor injuries. Tow crews have been called to the scene but the CHP has not given an estimated time for when the highway will reopen. We will bring you more details as soon as they come into the newsroom.

