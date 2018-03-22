Update: Some PG&E Customers Lose Power

Power Outage Outside of Jamestown Enlarge

Update at 7:20am: PG&E reports that crews have located a downed power line and restored electricity to all but 37 customers outside of Jamestown. Full restoration is still expected by around 1:30pm.

Original story posted at 6:40am: Jamestown, CA — There is a power outage impacting 114 customers outside of Jamestown.

PG&E reports it stretches from the Heavenly Hills area, up through French Flat Road, and to a stretch of Reynolds Ferry Road and Highway 49. Full restoration is expected by around 1:30pm. It is unclear what exactly caused the outage.

Written by BJ Hansen.