Update: Some PG&E Customers Lose Power

Update at7:20am: PG&E reports that crews have located a downed power line and restored electricity to all but 37 customers outside of Jamestown. Full restoration is still expected by around 1:30pm.
Original story posted at 6:40am: Jamestown, CA — There is a power outage impacting 114 customers outside of Jamestown.
PG&E reports it stretches from the Heavenly Hills area, up through French Flat Road, and to a stretch of Reynolds Ferry Road and Highway 49. Full restoration is expected by around 1:30pm. It is unclear what exactly caused the outage.