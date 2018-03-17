Tuolumne County Government’s Top Priorities

John Gray and Craig Pedro Enlarge

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors recently discussed priorities at an annual board retreat, and many will be included in a three-year plan that will be discussed this coming Tuesday.

This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature 2018 Board Chair John Gray and County Administrator Craig Pedro talking about the current state of Tuolumne County government. Topics will include, but not be limited to, economic development, roads, the general plan update, new facilities under construction, preparing for emergencies and planning for the new budget.

Mother Lode Views airs Saturday and Sunday morning at 9:30 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML. Mother Lode Views can also be heard Sunday morning at 10 o'clock on 93.5 KKBN and at 9am on STAR 92.7.