Motorists Can Expect Lengthy Delays On Hogan Dam Road

Valley Springs, CA— Commuters can expect lengthy delays as a bridge maintenance program begins next week on Hogan Dam Road and lasts into next month.

Sacramento-based T.P.A. Construction, Inc. has been hired by the Calaveras County Department of Public Works to perform the work. Starting Monday, February 24, 2025, and running through March 3, 2025, during daylight hours from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Public works listed these bridge locations:

• Hogan Dam Road over Slate Creek (Bridge 30C0057)

Located 2.46 miles south of the Silver Rapids Road and Hogan Dam Road intersection.

• Hogan Dam Road over Bear Creek (Bridge 30C0056)

Located 5.06 miles south of the Silver Rapids Road and Hogan Dam Road intersection.

Warning devices and flaggers will direct drivers to reduce to one-lane traffic. Travelers will face delays of up to 15 minutes, especially when large equipment is in use.

For individuals with questions or who need to report urgent road-related issues, contact the Calaveras County Department of Public Works at (209) 754-6401 during regular business hours (Monday through Friday, 8 AM to 4 PM). After regular business hours, call the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 754-6500 (non-emergency phone number).