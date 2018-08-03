Update: Vegetation Fire In Calaveras County Contained

Cal Fire Tuolumne Calaveras Unit HQ sign Enlarge

Update at 4 p.m.: Firefighters quickly extinguish an escaped debris burn in Calaveras County. The flames broke out around 3 p.m. in the 4960 block of Segale Road off of Moran Road and Highway 4 in the Avery area. CAL Fire reports the fire was contained at .2 acres in about half an hour. Crews will remain on scene for about an hour mopping up and checking for hotspots. No structures were threatened by the flames.

Original post at 3:30 p.m.: Avery, CA — Firefighters are battling the flames of an escaped debris burn, according to CAL Fire.

When crews arrived on the scene in the 4960 block of Segale Road off of Moran Road and Highway 4 in the Avery area the flames had spread to about a quarter to and half acre of grass, which is burning at a slow rate of spread. There is no word as to whether any structures are threatened at this time. We will bring you more details as soon as they come into the news center.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Fire information is located under the “Community” tab or keyword: fire

Local Burn Day information is here. If you see breaking news send us a photo at news@clarkebroadcasting.com.