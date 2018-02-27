Winter Storm Warning Issued For Mother Lode & Sierra Nevada

Snow On Road Enlarge

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Mother Lode and the Sierra Nevada from 4 PM Wednesday through Saturday 10 PM.

A series of cold winter storms will bring periods of heavy snow and gusty winds to the foothills and mountains of Northern California this week.

Snow will begin Wednesday afternoon and continue through the weekend.

Total snow accumulations above the 2,000 foot elevation will range from eight inches to two feet.

Total snow accumulations above the 3,500 foot elevation will range from sixteen inches to seven feet.

Wind gusts up to sixty-five mph are possible at the higher mountain locations.

Travel over the mountains is highly discouraged, as conditions will be extremely hazardous. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Significant reductions in visibility are possible along with areas of blowing snow. Tree branches could fall.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means there will be snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Travel is not recommended while the Warning is in effect. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Written by Mark Truppner.