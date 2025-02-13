Storm Soaks The Mother Lode

Water along Woods Creek In Sonora (File Photo) View Photo

A Flood Advisory has been issued for Mariposa County. It will remain in effect until 7 AM.

At 4:02 AM, Doppler Radar indicated heavy rain. Up to one inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of up to two inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Minor flooding caused by the excessive rainfall is ongoing or is expected to begin shortly. Some locations that will experience flooding include Bootjack and Mariposa. There is already minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Debris Flow will also be possible in and around the French Burn Scar.

A Flood Advisory has also been issued for Calaveras County, until 5:15 this afternoon.

At 5:20 AM, local law enforcement reported local road flooding in the Advisory area.

Doppler Radar and rain gauges are reporting heavy rain. Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is occurring or will occur shortly.

Minor flooding is likely in low-lying and overflowing poor drainage areas with water over roadways. In fact, ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring now or is imminent.

Additionally, an overall Flood Watch continues for the Mother Lode, the Mariposa County foothills, the Yosemite National Park Valley floor, as well as the lower Sierra Nevada of Mariposa County and the western slope of the Sierra Nevada below 4,500 feet, through Friday evening.

Heavy rainfall amounts are expected with this storm and flooding caused by excessive rainfall will be possible.

Periods of moderate to heavy rainfall will continue into tonight with rainfall totals of two to five inches in the foothills and the mountains below the snow line.

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded.

Given the very wet conditions over the past two weeks, minor flooding impacts are expected with any runoff that does occur. Debris flows over recent burn scars are not expected, but do expect increased muddy runoff.

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada and Yosemite National Park, above the Valley floor, through 10 PM Friday.

The heaviest snowfall is expected today, with snow rates of one to two plus inches per hour at times.

The snow levels will remain between 4,500 to 7,000 feet throughout today.

The total snow accumulations from 4,500 and 6,000 feet, may range between five to fifteen inches. Above the 7,000 foot elevation, the total snow accumulations will range between two to six feet. The higher you go, the more the snow.

Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible. You may encounter very difficult travel conditions with chain controls and potential road closures.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Finally, a Wind Advisory has been issued for the northern San Joaquin Valley, until 10 AM Friday.

Southerly winds of fifteen to twenty-five mph will continue, with gusts ranging from forty to fifty mph.

Such gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects so please secure outdoor objects now. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can also make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

The overall hazardous conditions is impacting this morning’s commute and will effect this evening’s commutes.