Sonora, CA

Sonora, CA – Sonora’s Joann store is one of more than 500 to close across the U.S., as the retailer plans to liquidate more than half of its current locations.

On Wednesday, the retailer of fabrics and crafts filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time in less than a year. It is moving to close around 533 of its 800 sites. At least one store is closing in every state except Hawaii. California has the highest number of stores closing at 61, including the store in the Crossroad Shopping Center on Sanguinetti Road, which has between 10 and 15 employees, according to one not wanting to be identified. They added that the staff was notified of the closure this week and told Clarke Broadcasting that it “will take several months” before the store’s doors shut for good.

According to an update published on Wednesday, “Right-sizing the store footprint is a critical part of the efforts to ensure the best path forward for JOANN.”

In April 2024, the firm underwent a reorganization as part of a bankruptcy settlement, which resulted in its delisting from the U.S. stock exchange and conversion to a private corporation. According to a news statement detailing the action, the firm announced on January 15 that it was seeking Delaware court clearance to start selling “substantially all of its assets.”

The other states with the most store closures are Florida with 36, followed by Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Michigan with 33 each. Here is the list of stores on the chopping block in California (Sonora is numbered 53):

