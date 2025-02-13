Sonora’s Joann Craft Store To Close
Joann Fabric and Crafts store in Sonora to close -- Photo taken by BJ Hansen
Sonora, CA – Sonora’s Joann store is one of more than 500 to close across the U.S., as the retailer plans to liquidate more than half of its current locations.
On Wednesday, the retailer of fabrics and crafts filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time in less than a year. It is moving to close around 533 of its 800 sites. At least one store is closing in every state except Hawaii. California has the highest number of stores closing at 61, including the store in the Crossroad Shopping Center on Sanguinetti Road, which has between 10 and 15 employees, according to one not wanting to be identified. They added that the staff was notified of the closure this week and told Clarke Broadcasting that it “will take several months” before the store’s doors shut for good.
According to an update published on Wednesday, “Right-sizing the store footprint is a critical part of the efforts to ensure the best path forward for JOANN.”
In April 2024, the firm underwent a reorganization as part of a bankruptcy settlement, which resulted in its delisting from the U.S. stock exchange and conversion to a private corporation. According to a news statement detailing the action, the firm announced on January 15 that it was seeking Delaware court clearance to start selling “substantially all of its assets.”
The other states with the most store closures are Florida with 36, followed by Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Michigan with 33 each. Here is the list of stores on the chopping block in California (Sonora is numbered 53):
- 2115 W Commonwealth Ave, Alhambra CA, 91803
- 3010 Ming Ave, Bakersfield CA, 93304
- 5885 Lincoln Avenue, Buena Park CA, 90620
- 2485 Notre Dame Blvd Ste 310, Chico CA, 95928
- 5545 Philadelphia St, Chino CA, 91710
- 5489 Sunrise Blvd, Citrus Heights CA, 95610
- 1675 B Willow Pass Road, Concord CA, 94520
- 2250 Griffin Way, Corona CA, 92879
- 245 Tamal Vista Blvd, Corte Madera CA, 94925
- 19765 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino CA, 95014
- 423 Westlake Center (Second Level), Daly City CA, 94015
- 7177 Amador Plaza Road, Dublin CA, 94568
- 300 El Cerrito Plz, El Cerrito CA, 94530
- 8509 Bond Road, Elk Grove CA, 95624
- 510 Harris St, Eureka CA, 95503
- 1010 East Bidwell Street, Folsom CA, 95630
- 26742 Portola Parkway, Foothill Ranch CA, 92610
- 8062 N Blackstone Ave, Fresno CA, 93720
- 3300 Yorba Linda Boulevard, Fullerton CA, 92831
- 1000 South Central Avenue, Glendale CA, 91204
- 2981 West Florida Avenue (Unit G1), Hemet CA, 92545
- 12779 Main Street, Hesperia CA, 92340
- 9901 Adams Ave, Huntington Beach CA, 92646
- 2170 Barranca Pkwy, Irvine CA, 92606
- 11 N State Highway 49-88, Jackson CA, 95642
- 2160 Foothill Blvd, La Canada CA, 91011
- 2086 Foothill Blvd Ste A, La Verne CA, 91750
- 5255 Lakewood Blvd, Lakewood CA, 90712
- 3588 Palo Verde Ave, Long Beach CA, 90808
- 2210 Daniels St, Manteca CA, 95337
- 225 Tennant Sta, Morgan Hill CA, 95037
- 19819 Rinaldi St, Northridge CA, 91326
- 2227 S El Camino Real Ste C, Oceanside CA, 92054
- 1411 N. Tustin Streets, Orange CA, 92867
- 2351 N Rose Ave, Oxnard CA, 93036
- 12313 Poway Rd, Poway CA, 92064
- 72765 Dinah Shore Dr, Rancho Mirage CA, 92270
- 1175 Dana Drive, Redding CA, 96003
- 1625 W Lugonia Avenue, Redlands CA, 92374
- 308 Walnut St, Redwood City CA, 94063
- 3635 Riverside Plaza Dr. Ste.240, Riverside CA, 92506
- 425 Rohnert Park Expy W, Rohnert Park CA, 94928
- 3130 Arden Way, Sacramento CA, 95825
- 1425 N. Davis Road, Salinas CA, 93907
- 3633 Midway Dr, San Diego CA, 92110
- 699 Lewelling Blvd Suite 230, San Leandro CA, 94579
- 177 South Las Posas Road, San Marcos CA, 92078
- 1948 S El Camino Real, San Mateo CA, 94403
- 26583 Carl Boyer Drive, Santa Clarita CA, 91350
- 3620 Industrial Dr, Santa Rosa CA, 95403
- 13730 Riverside Drive, Sherman Oaks CA, 91423
- 2242 Tapo St, Simi Valley CA, 93063
- 1151 Sanguinetti Road, Sonora CA, 95370
- 10916-B Trinity Parkway, Stockton CA, 95219
- 40462 Winchester Rd, Temecula CA, 92591
- 21800 Hawthorne Blvd Ste 100, Torrance CA, 90503
- 2717 Countryside Drive, Turlock CA, 95380
- 2051 Harbison Dr, Vacaville CA, 95687
- 375 W Main St Ste E, Woodland CA, 95695
- 22914 W Victory Blvd, Woodland Hills CA, 91367
- 704 West Onstott Rd, Yuba City CA, 95991