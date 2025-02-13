Cloudy
Sonora’s Joann Craft Store To Close

By Tracey Petersen
Sonora, CA – Sonora’s Joann store is one of more than 500 to close across the U.S., as the retailer plans to liquidate more than half of its current locations.

On Wednesday, the retailer of fabrics and crafts filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time in less than a year. It is moving to close around 533 of its 800 sites. At least one store is closing in every state except Hawaii. California has the highest number of stores closing at 61, including the store in the Crossroad Shopping Center on Sanguinetti Road, which has between 10 and 15 employees, according to one not wanting to be identified. They added that the staff was notified of the closure this week and told Clarke Broadcasting that it “will take several months” before the store’s doors shut for good.

According to an update published on Wednesday, “Right-sizing the store footprint is a critical part of the efforts to ensure the best path forward for JOANN.”

In April 2024, the firm underwent a reorganization as part of a bankruptcy settlement, which resulted in its delisting from the U.S. stock exchange and conversion to a private corporation. According to a news statement detailing the action, the firm announced on January 15 that it was seeking Delaware court clearance to start selling “substantially all of its assets.”

The other states with the most store closures are Florida with 36, followed by Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Michigan with 33 each. Here is the list of stores on the chopping block in California (Sonora is numbered 53):

  1. 2115 W Commonwealth Ave, Alhambra CA, 91803
  2. 3010 Ming Ave, Bakersfield CA, 93304
  3. 5885 Lincoln Avenue, Buena Park CA, 90620
  4. 2485 Notre Dame Blvd Ste 310, Chico CA, 95928
  5. 5545 Philadelphia St, Chino CA, 91710
  6. 5489 Sunrise Blvd, Citrus Heights CA, 95610
  7. 1675 B Willow Pass Road, Concord CA, 94520
  8. 2250 Griffin Way, Corona CA, 92879
  9. 245 Tamal Vista Blvd, Corte Madera CA, 94925
  10. 19765 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino CA, 95014
  11. 423 Westlake Center (Second Level), Daly City CA, 94015
  12. 7177 Amador Plaza Road, Dublin CA, 94568
  13. 300 El Cerrito Plz, El Cerrito CA, 94530
  14. 8509 Bond Road, Elk Grove CA, 95624
  15. 510 Harris St, Eureka CA, 95503
  16. 1010 East Bidwell Street, Folsom CA, 95630
  17. 26742 Portola Parkway, Foothill Ranch CA, 92610
  18. 8062 N Blackstone Ave, Fresno CA, 93720
  19. 3300 Yorba Linda Boulevard, Fullerton CA, 92831
  20. 1000 South Central Avenue, Glendale CA, 91204
  21. 2981 West Florida Avenue (Unit G1), Hemet CA, 92545
  22. 12779 Main Street, Hesperia CA, 92340
  23. 9901 Adams Ave, Huntington Beach CA, 92646
  24. 2170 Barranca Pkwy, Irvine CA, 92606
  25. 11 N State Highway 49-88, Jackson CA, 95642
  26. 2160 Foothill Blvd, La Canada CA, 91011
  27. 2086 Foothill Blvd Ste A, La Verne CA, 91750
  28. 5255 Lakewood Blvd, Lakewood CA, 90712
  29. 3588 Palo Verde Ave, Long Beach CA, 90808
  30. 2210 Daniels St, Manteca CA, 95337
  31. 225 Tennant Sta, Morgan Hill CA, 95037
  32. 19819 Rinaldi St, Northridge CA, 91326
  33. 2227 S El Camino Real Ste C, Oceanside CA, 92054
  34. 1411 N. Tustin Streets, Orange CA, 92867
  35. 2351 N Rose Ave, Oxnard CA, 93036
  36. 12313 Poway Rd, Poway CA, 92064
  37. 72765 Dinah Shore Dr, Rancho Mirage CA, 92270
  38. 1175 Dana Drive, Redding CA, 96003
  39. 1625 W Lugonia Avenue, Redlands CA, 92374
  40. 308 Walnut St, Redwood City CA, 94063
  41. 3635 Riverside Plaza Dr. Ste.240, Riverside CA, 92506
  42. 425 Rohnert Park Expy W, Rohnert Park CA, 94928
  43. 3130 Arden Way, Sacramento CA, 95825
  44. 1425 N. Davis Road, Salinas CA, 93907
  45. 3633 Midway Dr, San Diego CA, 92110
  46. 699 Lewelling Blvd Suite 230, San Leandro CA, 94579
  47. 177 South Las Posas Road, San Marcos CA, 92078
  48. 1948 S El Camino Real, San Mateo CA, 94403
  49. 26583 Carl Boyer Drive, Santa Clarita CA, 91350
  50. 3620 Industrial Dr, Santa Rosa CA, 95403
  51. 13730 Riverside Drive, Sherman Oaks CA, 91423
  52. 2242 Tapo St, Simi Valley CA, 93063
  53. 1151 Sanguinetti Road, Sonora CA, 95370
  54. 10916-B Trinity Parkway, Stockton CA, 95219
  55. 40462 Winchester Rd, Temecula CA, 92591
  56. 21800 Hawthorne Blvd Ste 100, Torrance CA, 90503
  57. 2717 Countryside Drive, Turlock CA, 95380
  58. 2051 Harbison Dr, Vacaville CA, 95687
  59. 375 W Main St Ste E, Woodland CA, 95695
  60. 22914 W Victory Blvd, Woodland Hills CA, 91367
  61. 704 West Onstott Rd, Yuba City CA, 95991

