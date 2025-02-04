The Wet Storm Continues Today

Heavy Rain in Sonora View Photo

The Flood Watch issued for the Mother Lode, the northern San Joaquin Valley and the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada, will continue through late tonight. Additionally, the Flood Watch issued for the lower Sierra Nevada and the foothills of Mariposa County, will remain in effect until Wednesday morning.

Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible.

Periods of moderate to heavy rainfall are expected over the next 24 hours, with additional totals ranging from two to three inches in the Central Valley, three to five inches in the foothills, and three to seven inches in the mountains below 5,500 feet. The heaviest period of rain will be this afternoon and evening.

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris.

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

The Winter Storm Warning currently in effect for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada and Yosemite National Park, above the Valley floor, will continue through 10 AM Wednesday.

The heaviest snowfall is expected today, with snowfall rates of one to two inches per hour possible at times.

Total snow accumulations above the 5,500 foot elevation, will range from one to four feet. The higher you go, the more the snow. The highest snow amounts, will likely be above 8,000 feet in elevation.

Winds will continue to gust as high as fifty-five to seventy mph. Strong winds could cause reduced visibility and tree damage.

Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Slick travel conditions are expected, with chain controls likely.

Persons should delay all travel if possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room between you and the motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is winterized and in good working order.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Finally, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the Mother Lode and the northern San Joaquin Valley, from 10 AM this morning until 10 PM tonight.

Southeast winds of twenty to thirty mph are likely, with gusts up to fifty mph expected.

Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects, so please secure those outdoor objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

The hazardous conditions could impact commutes through this evening.