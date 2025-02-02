More Mountain Snow Is In The Forecast

Snow Near Arnold View Photo

The Flood Watch issued for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada, the Mother Lode and the northern San Joaquin Valley, will expire this evening.

Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible.

Periods of moderate to heavy rainfall is expected over the next 18 hours, with totals from one inch in the Central Valley, one to four inches in the foothills, and two to five inches in the mountains below 6,500 feet.

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. There is the potential for mud and rock slides in the foothills and mountains.

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada, from Monday morning through Tuesday night. Additionally, a Winter Storm Watch has also been issued for Yosemite National Park, above the Valley floor, from Monday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

Heavy snow is forecast for elevations above 5,500 feet. The heaviest snow is likely from Monday night through Tuesday night.

The total snow accumulations above the 6,500 foot elevation, will range from of one to four feet. The higher you go, the more the snow.

Winds could gust as high from fifty-five sixty-five mph. Strong winds could cause tree damage and local power outages.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

Persons should delay all travel if possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room between you and the motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is winterized and in good working order.