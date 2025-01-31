As January Ends, A Major Storm Begins

The Winter Weather Advisory, issued for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada, will continue until 4 AM Sunday. The National Weather Service has also issued a Winter Storm Warning for Yosemite National Park, above the Valley floor, from 10 AM this morning until 4 AM Sunday.

Heavy snow is forecast for elevations above 6,500 feet.

The heaviest snow is expected overnight tonight into early Saturday.

The total snow accumulations above the 7,000 foot elevation, will range from one to three feet.

Winds may gust from forty-five to sixty mph, over the highest peaks. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and bring cause tree damage.

Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery travel conditions with mountain travel delays and chain controls. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Persons should delay all travel if possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room between you and the motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is winterized and in good working order.

Additionally, a Flood Watch has been issued for the Yosemite Valley, as well as the lower Sierra Nevada and foothills of Mariposa County, from noon today until late Saturday night. A Flood Watch will also be in effect for the Mother Lode and and the northern San Joaquin Valley, from noon today until Sunday evening.

Periods of moderate to excessive, heavy rainfall is expected, with totals ranging from two to four inches over a 48 hour period. The potential for flooding caused by such excessive rainfall, is possible.

The heaviest rain is expected from this afternoon through Saturday afternoon.

Excessive runoff will result in sharp rises on rivers, creeks, and streams. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. it could also result in the flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and low water crossings and other flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. There is the potential for mud and rock slides in the foothills.

The hazardous conditions could impact this evening’s commute.

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

A colder storm with lower snow levels and heavier snow amounts is expected next week.