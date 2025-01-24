Snow Forecast For Yosemite National Park

Yosemite park snow View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada from 10 PM Friday to 10 AM Sunday.

Northeast to east winds of twenty to thirty mph are expected, with gusts ranging from forty to fifty-five mph.

Such gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Please secure outdoor objects. Winds this strong can also make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution while driving. Be alert during outdoor activities. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

The strongest winds are expected Saturday.

Additionally, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the lower Sierra Nevada of Mariposa County, as well as Yosemite National Park, from 10 AM Saturday until 4 PM Monday.

Snow is forecast.

The total snow accumulations above the 8,000 feet elevation, will range from half-a-foot to one foot.

Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Slow down and use caution while traveling.