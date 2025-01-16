New Gateway Signs Planned Near Sonora And Columbia

Columbia Gateway Sign - Artist Rendering View Photo

Sonora, CA — New gateway monument signs will soon be placed on state highways that will highlight local history.

Caltrans will break ground on the project later this month as part of a new “Clean California Beautification” effort.

The state agency reports that it worked with local partners to develop the signs with a goal to “create legacy elements that swell community spirit, instill a positive sense of place, and celebrate the region’s unique history, tribal influence, local industry and recreation benefits.”

Details on the four signs, and locations, are below, per Caltrans:

SR-49 at Parrots Ferry Road: A gateway monument with two 3-foot by 20 foot rustic brown metal “COLUMBIA” signs on the northeast corner of this three-way intersection. The signs will be adorned with locally sourced boulders from the town.

SR-108 at Crooked Lane: Black and brown Me-Wuk Trible pattern silhouettes on the fence of the overcrossing.

SR-108 at Washington St.: Railtown-themed silhouettes of a locomotive and stagecoach on the fence of the Lime Spur Railroad Underpass.

SR-108 at Wards Ferry: A logging and ranching theme with silhouettes including a cowboy and a lumberjack on the fence of the westbound side of the overpass and an outdoor recreation theme with silhouettes including rafters and a fisherman on the eastbound side.

“This project pays tribute to a region that has contributed significantly to the rich cultures of Northern and Central California,” said Caltrans District Director Grace Magsayo. “In the spirit and vision of Clean California, our collective effort with local partners will create lasting beauty and benefit for all Californians to enjoy.”

Calaveras Customs (Angels Camp) will make the Columbia Gateway monument, Maker Metals (Sonora) will fabricate the metal silhouettes, and John Semsen Landscaping Co. Inc. (Sonora) will install them.

Caltrans reports that it consulted with officials from Tuolumne County, the City of Sonora, the community of Columbia, and the Vision Sonora Committee. The project price tag is $917,000.