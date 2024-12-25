More Snow Forecast For The Sierra Nevada

Snow along Ebbetts Pass HWY 4 View Photo

A Dense Fog Advisory is currently in effect for the central San Joaquin Valley. It will expire at 11 AM this morning.

Visibility is one quarter mile or less in the dense fog.

Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

If you are driving and encounter dense fog, slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

Additionally, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada, from 10 tonight (Christmas) until Friday at noon.

Snow is forecast above 5,500 feet.

The snow levels will range between 5,500 to 6,500 feet Thursday morning, but are expected to rise by Friday morning to around 7,000 to 8,000 feet.

The total snow accumulations above the 6,000 foot elevation, will range between five to ten inches.

Winds could gust as high as forty-five mph.

Plan on slippery travel conditions, with travel delays and possible chain controls.