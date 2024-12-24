The Christmas Eve Storm

Yosemite park snow View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada and a Winter Storm Warning for Yosemite National Park (above the valley floor). Both are effective today (Christmas Eve) from 7 AM through 7 PM.

Snow is forecast for elevations above 5,000 feet.

The snow levels will start out around 5,500 to 6,500 feet this morning, before falling to near 5,000 feet by this afternoon.

The total snow accumulations will range from five to fifteen inches above the 6,000 foot elevation. The higher you go, the more the snow.

Winds could gust as high as forty-five to fifty mph. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches

Plan on slippery road conditions, with travel delays and chain controls possible. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Additionally, a Flood Watch has been issued for Mariposa County and the Yosemite Valley, from 8 AM this morning until 3 PM this afternoon.

The storm system may bring a chance of rainfall rates of up three quarters of an inch an hour.

Flash flooding caused by such excessive rainfall will be possible. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Debris flows over burn scars will be possible.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.