More Caltrans Work Added This Week

Sonora, CA – Caltrans officials have added two more cone zones to this week’s work roster.

Tuesday through Thursday on Highway 49, a crew scheduled for drainage work may generate five-minute delays between Highway 120 and the Mariposa/Tuolumne county line from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Also, Thursday and Friday on Highway 120, sweeping operations make wreak similar impacts while a crew under a moving closure is on the job between Highway 49 and the Stanislaus/Tuolumne county line from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Drivers in Jamestown along Highway 49/108 should anticipate momentary overnight traffic interruptions from 8 p.m. tonight until 6:30 a.m. Tuesday while shoulder work is going on between Main Street and Fifth Avenue. Tomorrow, during guardrail work between Fairview Lane and Woods Creek, the waits will run closer to ten minutes from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. travelers may experience brief traffic hiccups due to striping operations in two spots: Highway 49 between Washington Street and the Stanislaus River Bridge; also on Highway 108 between Highway 120/Yosemite Junction and Highway 49.

Striping on Highway 120 through Thursday between the Stanislaus/Tuolumne county line and Chinese Camp will under a moving closure perhaps delay motorists for a few minutes at a time from 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Tuesday only pothole repairs at Yosemite Junction will bring similar impacts from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Every weekday on Highway 108 expect brief stalls between Soulsbyville Road and Twain Harte Drive/Plainview Road as a crew attends to shoulder work from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Ten-minute setbacks on Highway 120 are more likely every weekday at Merrell Road as a crew attends to drainage work from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

In Calaveras County, expect ten-minute delays every weekday on Highway 26 between Gold Creek Drive and Hogan Dam Road while a utility crew puts in some full days there from 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. According to numerous reports Monday the work backed up traffic in the immediate environs for at least ten minutes at a time.

