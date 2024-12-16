Light Rain
48.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Day
Sponsored By:

Bridge maintenance To Cause Traffic delays In Calaveras County

Sponsored by:
By Nic Peterson
Calaveras County Public Works logo

Calaveras County Public Works logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Calaveras, CA– Motorists should expect traffic delays on Milton Road and Hogan Dam Road starting tommorow from Dec. 17-20 as crews perform bridge maintenance work, the Calaveras County Department of Public Works announced. The affected areas include the Milton Road bridge over the Calaveras River and the Hogan Dam Road bridge over Bear Creek. Traffic will be reduced to one lane with flaggers and warning devices in place. Delays of up to 15 minutes may occur during equipment movement. Work will take place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily.

The maintenance is part of the county’s Bridge Preventative Maintenance Program and is being conducted by T.P.A. Construction, Inc., under contract with Public Works. Motorists and pedestrians are urged to use caution in the area. For questions or to report urgent road issues, contact Public Works at (209) 754-6401 during business hours. After hours, call the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at (209) 754-6500.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 