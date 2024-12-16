Bridge maintenance To Cause Traffic delays In Calaveras County

Calaveras County Public Works logo View Photo

Calaveras, CA– Motorists should expect traffic delays on Milton Road and Hogan Dam Road starting tommorow from Dec. 17-20 as crews perform bridge maintenance work, the Calaveras County Department of Public Works announced. The affected areas include the Milton Road bridge over the Calaveras River and the Hogan Dam Road bridge over Bear Creek. Traffic will be reduced to one lane with flaggers and warning devices in place. Delays of up to 15 minutes may occur during equipment movement. Work will take place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily.

The maintenance is part of the county’s Bridge Preventative Maintenance Program and is being conducted by T.P.A. Construction, Inc., under contract with Public Works. Motorists and pedestrians are urged to use caution in the area. For questions or to report urgent road issues, contact Public Works at (209) 754-6401 during business hours. After hours, call the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at (209) 754-6500.