A Mountain Snow Forecast

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada and Yosemite National Park above the valley floor, from 10 PM Wednesday through 4 PM Thursday.

Snow is forecast for elevations above 5,000 feet.

The heaviest snow is expected Thursday morning.

The total snow accumulations above 6,000 feet will range between three to nine inches.

Winds could gust as high as thirty-five to forty mph.

Travel could be very difficult. Plan on slippery road conditions. Slow down and use caution while traveling.

As of this posting, there are no restrictions on Highway 108 up to the closure gate at Snow Park. There are also no restrictions on Highway 4 up to the closure gate at Lake Alpine. Highway 120 (Tioga Pass) is closed for the season at Crane Flat. There are no restrictions entering into Yosemite National Park and accessing the valley floor. Highway 88 Carson Pass is open with no restrictions.