More Caltrans Work Added This Week

Sonora, CA – Caltrans officials have added two more cone zones to this week’s work roster.

Today only along Highway 26 between the San Joaquin/Calaveras county line and Jenny Lind Road a guardrail repair crew has been generating ten-minute traffic delays and is excepted to wrap up around 3 p.m.

On Highway 132, Wednesday through Friday, drainage work along the shoulders in the 18-mile stretch between the Stanislaus/Tuolumne county line and Highway 49 in Coulterville may trigger brief waits.

Heads up for a full highway closure — albeit, for just one hour — in the works this weekend as Caltrans will be closing Highway 120 between Simms and Red Hills roads for Saturday’s Orient Express Run in Chinese Camp from 10 until 11 a.m.

For the rest of this week’s roadwork roundup, click here.

