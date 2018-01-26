Update: Crash Slows Traffic On HWY 49 In Sonora

Update at 4:35 p.m.: The CHP reports that tow crews have removed the wreckage and traffic is moving freely once again. No further details on the crash or injuries has been released.
Original post at 4:15 p.m.: Sonora, CA — CHP officers are on the scene of a two-vehicle wreck on Highway 49 near downtown Sonora directing traffic.
The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. near Columbia and Dossi ways. The CHP reports a Honda Pilot SUV and a Subaru Legacy collided sending one of the vehicles over an embankment. An ambulance has been called to the scene but there is no word on injuries. Traffic is slow and go in both directions as officers are directing one-way traffic causing up to five minute delays.
