Quantcast
help information
Clear
40.8 ° F
Full Weather

Update: Crash Slows Traffic On HWY 49 In Sonora

CHP Sonora
CHP Sonora Photo Icon Enlarge
01/26/2018 4:36 pm PST
Tracey Petersen, MML News Reporter

Update at 4:35 p.m.: The CHP reports that tow crews have removed the wreckage and traffic is moving freely once again. No further details on the crash or injuries has been released.

Original post at 4:15 p.m.: Sonora, CA — CHP officers are on the scene of a two-vehicle wreck on Highway 49 near downtown Sonora directing traffic.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. near Columbia and Dossi ways. The CHP reports a Honda Pilot SUV and a Subaru Legacy collided sending one of the vehicles over an embankment. An ambulance has been called to the scene but there is no word on injuries. Traffic is slow and go in both directions as officers are directing one-way traffic causing up to five minute delays.

loading map - please wait...

HWY 49 near Dossi and Columbia ways, Sonora 38.002391, -120.384235 Columbia Way, Sonora, CA, United States (Directions)
  • Local News
  • US News
  • Weather
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Fire Info
© Copyright 2000-2018 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.