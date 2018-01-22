More Caltrans Work Planned This Week

Sonora, CA — Another Caltrans cone zone is likely to wreak ten-minute delays in Groveland.

Drainage cleaning and inspections scheduled along Highway 120 between School Street and the Groveland Creek bridge are the reason. They are slated to take place Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Motorists should anticipate ten-minute waits on Highway 108/120 through Wednesday during shoulder work between O’Byrnes Ferry Road and J59/La Grange Road from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Weekdays along Highway 49 between the Mariposa/Tuolumne county line and Highway 120 drainage work may create brief traffic hiccups from 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

In Calaveras County, every weekday on Highway 26 plan for ten-minute backups east of Mokelumne Hill while a utility crew attends to chores between Happy Valley Road and Montgomery Drive from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Too, Tuesday along Highway 4, shoulder work winding up between the Old Highway connector at the end of the bypass and the Vallecito bypass road may briefly stall traffic from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

For other traffic information provided by CalTrans traffic reports for Highway’s 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 and other Highways around the Mother Lode including Stockton and Valley Springs click on the "Traffic" tab or keyword: traffic