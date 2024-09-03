Heat Advisory From Wednesday Through Friday

Sunshine in Sonora View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the Mother Lode, the Mariposa County foothills, and the entire San Joaquin Valley, from 11 AM Wednesday until 8 PM Friday.

Hot temperatures ranging from 100 to 107 degrees are forecast. There will be little overnight relief, with warm overnight lows ranging from the mid 60s to the upper 70s.

Widespread Moderate to Major HeatRisk is expected. Heat related illnesses will be a possibility, especially for groups that are sensitive to heat.

This level of heat could impact outdoor activities. Take extra precautions when you are outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit the strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on your relatives and neighbors, who more susceptible to heat impacts.

Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.