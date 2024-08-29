Clear
Officials Respond To Tractor Incident Near San Andreas

By B.J. Hansen
San Andreas, CA — The CHP reports that an ambulance is responding to an accident in the 2400 block of Double Springs Road in the San Andreas area.

Officials state that someone was reportedly run over by a tractor on private property and there are injuries reported. The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office is also responding to the incident. Be prepared for activity in the area.

No additional information has been released.

