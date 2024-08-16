Update: Fire In The Groveland Area Spread Stopped

Vegetation Fire in the Groveland area of Tuolumne County -- PGE camera View Photo

Update at 5:24 p.m.: Fire crews have stopped the forward spread of the Grove Fire that ignited in some grass on Deer Flat Road near Highway 120. CAL Fire reports that the blaze is two fires, and the forward spread has been stopped on both blazes for a combined 3 acres total. Tankers and air attack have been released from the scene. A crew will remain on scene, working towards full containment and mopping up for the next couple of hours. What ignited the blaze is under investigation.

Update at 4:50 p.m.: Ground and air resources are working on a vegetation fire near Groveland. CAL Fire has named it the Grove Fire and says it is two to three separate fires totaling 3–4 acres in size and moving at a moderate rate of spread. There is no word as to whether any structures are threatened. The flames ignited in some grass on Highway 120 around 4:30 p.m.

Original post at 4:43 p.m.: Groveland, CA — Ground and air resources are responding to a vegetation fire in the Groveland area near Groveland in Tuolumne County.

CAL Fire reports that the blaze is on Deer Flat Road near Highway 120. There is no word on the fire’s size, the flames’ rate of spread, or whether any structures are threatened. A plume can be seen from the PG&E cameras in the area. We’ll have an update as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.